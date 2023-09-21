Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 1.4% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.58. 173,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,519. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $114.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.30. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.