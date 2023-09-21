Win Advisors Inc. Invests $467,000 in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Win Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PDP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.39. 7,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,906. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

