Win Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,995 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,052,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

RPV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.28. 130,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,314. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.