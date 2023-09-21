First PREMIER Bank Has $365,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.91 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $209.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.77 and a 200-day moving average of $190.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.