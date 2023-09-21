Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 1.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $66.32.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.