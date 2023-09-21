Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 1.1% of First PREMIER Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance
Shares of PEG opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.66. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $66.32.
Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.46.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
