Win Advisors Inc. Invests $1.95 Million in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 2.6% of Win Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.18. 56,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,705. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.15. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $157.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

