Win Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 71,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,000. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF makes up about 3.3% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJD. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DJD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.21. 3,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a one year low of $37.39 and a one year high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $265.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

