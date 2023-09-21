Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $63,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after acquiring an additional 933,215 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.12. 388,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,770,199. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.13.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

