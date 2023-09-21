Perkins Coie Trust Co Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 109,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 147,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,774,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.23. The stock had a trading volume of 247,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,485. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $77.44 and a 52-week high of $101.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average is $94.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

