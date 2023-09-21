Lakewood Asset Management LLC Has $179,000 Holdings in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in VAALCO Energy by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on VAALCO Energy in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

EGY remained flat at $4.31 during midday trading on Thursday. 91,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $458.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.50.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.57 million. Research analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.