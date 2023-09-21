Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Bought by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at $8,372,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 236,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 68,482 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 23.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 324,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,729,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the first quarter worth $3,085,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 19.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 241,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 38,576 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BBSI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.50. The company had a trading volume of 828 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.76. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $609.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

