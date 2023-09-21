Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC Sells 673 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. General Mills comprises about 1.8% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

GIS opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.18. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

