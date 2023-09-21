Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 85 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $374.24 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.46 and its 200 day moving average is $368.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

About Linde

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

