Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 1,043 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Shares of BALT stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.65.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

