Cambridge Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,169,000 after purchasing an additional 242,972 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,156,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 103,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.22. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

