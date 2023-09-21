Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 560 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.9% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 53.8% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the second quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 46,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,050,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $360.24 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $373.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.61.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

