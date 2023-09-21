Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $450,560,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 82,050.6% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 257,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 257,639 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $10,948,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,146.50.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock worth $6,434,541 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,920.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,944.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,919.39. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.