Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Invests $357,000 in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock opened at $83.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

