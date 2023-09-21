Marcum Wealth LLC Has $743,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 38,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ENB opened at $34.97 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $37.04.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 187.86%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

