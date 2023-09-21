Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. TD Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. VNET Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $168.43.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $149.46 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 74,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $12,474,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,023.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

