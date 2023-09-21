Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,658 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $715,360,000 after purchasing an additional 823,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,009,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

