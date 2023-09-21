Radicle Trading Up 2.1% This Week (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Radicle has a market capitalization of $69.43 million and $3.02 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00005084 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radicle has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radicle Profile

Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,455,979 coins. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. The official message board for Radicle is radicle.mirror.xyz. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radworks is a community-driven platform promoting internet freedom through resilient, censorship-resistant technologies. Founded in 2021 by Alexis Sellier and Eleftherios Diakomichalis, it supports open-source projects that empower collaboration and decentralization. The platform’s native governance token, $RAD, enables community voting and decision-making. Radworks funds various projects through autonomous entities called “Orgs,” including Radicle Org, Drips Org, Radicle Foundation Org, and Grants Org. Together, they cultivate internet freedom and inclusivity in software development.”

