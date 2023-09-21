Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 6.0% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $275.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

