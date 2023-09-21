Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 60,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 346.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 26,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

