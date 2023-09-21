iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $95.30 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.49. The firm has a market cap of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

