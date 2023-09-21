Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Cummins by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $232.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.40 and a 1-year high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

