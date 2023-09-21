Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $591,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the first quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,267 shares of company stock worth $164,793,283. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $410.52 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $386.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $402.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

