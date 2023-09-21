Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 23,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 236,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

