Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $370,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,817,000. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $278.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.28 and its 200-day moving average is $267.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

