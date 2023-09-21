Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medpace by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,396 shares of company stock worth $61,344,779 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.33.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $254.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.42. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $141.30 and a one year high of $282.73.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

