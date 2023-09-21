Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,777 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total value of $680,632.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

