Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.79.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.4 %

ED stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.61.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

