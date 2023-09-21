Everhart Financial Group Inc. Buys 700 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 71,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average of $122.30. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

