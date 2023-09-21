The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 880 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $336.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $110.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.04.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

