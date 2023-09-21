TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $512,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 156,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $115,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total transaction of $10,463,566.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.04, for a total value of $2,892,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $19,178,581.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.27, for a total value of $10,463,566.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,961 shares of company stock valued at $65,346,077. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $854.35 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $499.63 and a fifty-two week high of $940.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $880.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $817.96. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 39.57% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $960.00 to $1,013.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $930.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $920.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

