Veery Capital LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Veery Capital LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 1,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 37.4% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.4% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 75,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $176.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,392. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.79.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

