Verde Capital Management Has $6.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management owned about 1.08% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILTB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 19,178 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ILTB stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,893. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.54 and a one year high of $55.65.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

