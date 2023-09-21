iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Holdings Raised by Moulton Wealth Management Inc.

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,261 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 32.3% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $18,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $423,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,119,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,972,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

TFLO stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. 139,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,479. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.