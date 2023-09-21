Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.66. The company had a trading volume of 529,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,520. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

