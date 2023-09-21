Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 1.5% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,712,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.94.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.3 %

WSM stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.30. 154,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,922. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $146.29. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.13.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

