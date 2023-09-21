Lakewood Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank comprises about 1.1% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $136,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.27.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

MTB traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,432. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.81. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $192.56.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

