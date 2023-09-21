DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,476 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,449. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

