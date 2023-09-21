Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Raised by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $528,736,000 after purchasing an additional 179,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after purchasing an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,056,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,833 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day moving average is $138.77. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.04.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,092 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

