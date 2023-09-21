Lakewood Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 25.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ATKR traded down $3.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.24. 54,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,280. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.45. Atkore had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 59.21%. The business had revenue of $919.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $161.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $480,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,902.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Muse sold 1,211 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $181,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

