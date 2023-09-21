Sunflower Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJNK. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 2,812,200 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,970,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,793,000 after buying an additional 2,152,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 376,561 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237,911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $24.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.56.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

