Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $212,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total transaction of $10,230,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.52, for a total value of $219,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $37,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $390.57 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $427.93 and a 200 day moving average of $385.76. The stock has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.44.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

