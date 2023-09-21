Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $464,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 24.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the second quarter worth $1,851,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 773,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 29.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.20. The stock had a trading volume of 312,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,167. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

