Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,845,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,227,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,691,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,787,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871,028 shares during the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.19. 470,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,679,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.20. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $12.78.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Further Reading

