Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.70.

Shares of MMP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.07. 191,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.90. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 58.77%. The company had revenue of $877.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.91 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.47%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

