Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,330 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,063,250,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BUG traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.36. The company had a trading volume of 29,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,139. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.58 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $677.70 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

